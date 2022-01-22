State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,452 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.77 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

