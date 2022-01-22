State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 72,036 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 72,036 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DHT were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $842.03 million, a PE ratio of -246.50 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

