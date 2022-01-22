Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$7.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.20 by C$1.40. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

