Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 183088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Specifically, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,281 shares of company stock worth $7,766,074 over the last three months.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

