Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.