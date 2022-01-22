Stephens Lowers Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

UTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $794,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

