StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

STEP opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,117,195 shares of company stock worth $108,349,334. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

