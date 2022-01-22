Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CXDO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

