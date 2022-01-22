STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.55 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

