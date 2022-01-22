Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of INN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

