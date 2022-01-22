Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE SMLP opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $169.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.97.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.