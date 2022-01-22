Summitry LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,721 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 4.3% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $68,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

FISV stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,481. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

