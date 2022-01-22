Summitry LLC Has $43.09 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $161,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 39.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $164,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock valued at $85,980,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.63. 9,116,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

