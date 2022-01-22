Summitry LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.95. 262,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,035. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.80.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.