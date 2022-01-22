Summitry LLC Purchases 355 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

