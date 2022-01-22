Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

