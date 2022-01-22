Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$39.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SU opened at C$34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.07 and a 12-month high of C$36.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

