SunPower’s (SPWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 11,410,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,385. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

