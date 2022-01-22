Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 27,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,488,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

