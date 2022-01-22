Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

