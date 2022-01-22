Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE SHO opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.
In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
