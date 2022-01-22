SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $783.56.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company.

SIVB stock traded down $66.18 on Friday, hitting $581.76. 1,312,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $698.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

