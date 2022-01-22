SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $783.56.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $698.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

