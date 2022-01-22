Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of PRA Group worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

