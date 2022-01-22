Swiss National Bank Has $4.01 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of MFA Financial worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 88,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

