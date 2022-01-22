Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Trinseo worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Trinseo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Trinseo by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TSE stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

