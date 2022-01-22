Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,300 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Zuora worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Zuora by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $453,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

