Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $63,154,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

