Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Raised to CHF 98 at Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its target price boosted by Barclays from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.