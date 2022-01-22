Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.47 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22.13 ($0.30). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 192,749 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.51. The firm has a market cap of £39.88 million and a P/E ratio of -44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.