SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SNX stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,205 shares of company stock worth $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

