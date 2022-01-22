Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 1,497,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.