Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $15.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

