Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.0 days.

Taisei stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

