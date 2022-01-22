TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,376,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.