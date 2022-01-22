Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.