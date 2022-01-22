Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.37. 598,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,484. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.41 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

