Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by 89.0% over the last three years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

