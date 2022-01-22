Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

TKO opened at GBX 146.54 ($2.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company has a market cap of £416.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 88.27 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.52).

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

