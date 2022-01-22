TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,760,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASK opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

