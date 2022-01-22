Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

