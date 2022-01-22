TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

