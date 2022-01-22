TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

ONEQ stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

