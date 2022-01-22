TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

