TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.