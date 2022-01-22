Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,147 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,761,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

