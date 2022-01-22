Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,503 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 3,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.