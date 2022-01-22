Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 84.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $89,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

