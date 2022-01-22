Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 57.9% in the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

