Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PVH by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in PVH by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

