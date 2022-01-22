Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 28,319 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

